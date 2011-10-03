McGraw-Hill Cos Inc agreed to sell its nine-station broadcasting unit to media conglomerate E.W. Scripps Co for $212 million in cash.

"This divestiture will produce good value for a non-strategic asset as we work to create two focused operating companies, one centered on capital and commodities markets and the other on digital learning and education services," Chief Executive Harold McGraw said.

Last month, yielding to investor demands, the New York-based company had agreed to split into two listed companies.

Morgan Stanley LLC acted as financial adviser to McGraw-Hill in its deal with E.W. Scripps.

Shares of McGraw-Hill closed at $39.94, while those of E.W. Scripps closed at $6.74 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

