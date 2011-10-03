LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - AOL unveiled a slate of 15 web series on Monday boasting partnerships with the likes of Michael Eisner's Vuguru and Mark Burnett.

Thanks to J-Lo., the company will also be re-launching a brand best known for fashioning Leif Garrett and Jonathan Taylor Thomas into teen idols -- Tiger Beat.

The shows range from celebrity interviews to home makeovers to car talk.

It represents one of the company's biggest investments in video content, which executives have made no secret of saying represents the best opportunity to prop up the embattled company's online advertising numbers.

AOL also announced plans to collaborate with Jennifer Lopez, her company Nuyorican Productions, and Believe Entertainment Group to launch a new digital video series, "Tiger Beat Entertainment," an entertainment news and lifestyle show for teens and young adults.

In addition to Lopez, the shows feature bigger names than traditionally appear in online series. Among the boldfaced talent are "Twilight"s' Jackson Rathbone who will appear in the action series "AIM High" Antonio Sabato Jr. who headlines the comedy "Little Women, Big Cars," and Heidi Klum who will oversee a better living show "Heidi Klum on AOL."

Each program will be programed and distributed across AOL Huffington Post Media Group sites.

The company said that AOL Video is one of the top-10 video platforms on the Web with 43.9 million unique viewers and 403.6 million U.S. streams per month.

Highlights of the slate include:

Women

-- "Little Women, Big Cars:" From bake sales and soccer games to gossip and divorce, four moms navigate the comedy and drama of suburban life. Starring Ed Begley Jr., Antonio Sabato, Jr., Julie Warner and Kristy Swanson. Produced by Vuguru.

-- "A Supermodel Stole My Husband:" A lighthearted makeover show in which a frustrated wife enlists an adored supermodel to help transform her husband. Produced by AOL Studios.

-- "Heidi Klum on AOL:" A guide to fabulous living for everyday women, including fashion, beauty, parenting, lifestyle, fitness and nutrition. Produced by Full Picture.

-- "Jocks & Jills:" Sports show meets "The View" in a fresh and funny sports talk show hosted by a rotating panel of diverse celebrity guests. Produced by Flavor Unit Productions.

-- "Lost in Translation:" Reality series following a hip-hop DJ and famous 'Nuyorican,' as she attempts to learn Spanish, learn to cook, date and reclaim her Puerto Rican heritage. Produced by Flavor Unit Productions.

-- "Fearless Living:" Based on her best-selling book "On Becoming Fearless," Arianna Huffington looks at the many aspects of living a fearless life -- from motherhood and parenting to beauty and health to navigating the workplace to friendship, relationships and aging gracefully. Produced by AOL Studios.

General

-- "The Tanning Effect:" Steve Stoute, best-selling author of "The Tanning of America," interviews entertainment icons and pop-culture thought leaders including Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams; the series is sponsored by State Farm. Produced by AOL Studios.

-- "Sessions:" Original, exclusive performances with hitmakers such as Alicia Keys and Adele. Produced by AOL Studios.

-- "Unscripted:" Celebrity co-stars interview each other -- with users' burning questions. Past talent includes Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Aniston, Robert Pattinson and Adam Sandler. Produced by AOL Studios.

-- "You've Got:" Everyday, everyone from Barack Obama to Kevin Bacon to Paula Abdul tells the world what 'You've Got.' Produced by AOL Studios.

Men

-- "AutoBlog -- The List:" Hosts who consider themselves true automotive aficionados must tackle crazy car challenges from 'The List,' created by Autoblog's expert editors. Produced by AOL Studios.

-- "The Interface:" Exclusive performances from breaking artists, including the best up-and-coming artists such as Mumford and Sons, Rogue Wave, Manchester Orchestra and The National. Produced by AOL Studios.

-- "MMA Hour:" Get up close and personal with the celebrities of the MMA Fighting world, from the Web's best MMA Fighting resource. Produced by AOL Studios.

-- "The Engadget Show:" Industry leaders and tech luminaries take the stage in front of one of the largest audiences of tech enthusiasts. Produced by AOL Studios.

Teens & Young Adults

-- "CliffsNotes Films:" Short, animated, irreverent versions of literary classics, produced by Mark Burnett, Coalition Films and AOL Studios and Executive produced by Josh Faure-Brac. Columbia Pictures' film Anonymous (in theaters October 28th) is the exclusive sponsor of the first six episodes.

-- "AIM High:" TV broadcast-quality action series following Nick Green as he juggles high school with being a secret government agent. Starring Jackson Rathbone from "Twilight" and Aimee Teegarden from "Friday Night Lights." Produced by Warner Bros.