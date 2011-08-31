NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - With the Chicago Tribune set to print its former rival, the Chicago Sun-Times, in the fall, the Tribune has abandoned its brief shift into tabloid printing.

The Tribune began printing a tabloid edition in January 2009, making the new version available on the street but not by subscription. It was perceived as a challenge to the Sun-Times, which also is a tabloid.

However, the Tribune then announced in July it would begin printing the Sun-Times and seven other suburban papers owned by the Sun-Times' parent company, Sun-Times Media Productions LLC.

Refocusing on the broadsheet is intended to add news pages, create opportunities for innovative design, and, most importantly, streamline the paper's operations.

Financials have been an issue at Chicago's largest paper, which laid off scores of employees as recently as late July.

"We believe those enhancements, which included the addition of 44 full news pages per week, are best displayed in the larger page afforded by the broadsheet format," Gerry Kern, senior Vice President and editor of the Tribune, said in a statement Wednesday. "This effort will extend our position as the Chicago region's premier source of news and information."