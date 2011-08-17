NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - FishBowl Worldwide Media, an independent production company formed by entertainment industry veterans Vin Di Bona and Bruce Gersh, announced Wednesday that Steve Wadsworth, former president of Disney Interactive Media, will serve as a digital advisor.

Wadsworth, who left Disney late last year, had been in charge of expanding the studio's online and gaming ventures. He had been at the company, where he was one of the founders of Disney Online in 1995, since 1993.

He joins Fishbowl, which chairman Di Bona, creator of "America's Funniest Home Videos" and president and chief executive Gersh, a veteran branding and business executive, formed in 2010. The company produces original content on multiple platforms, including the web, TV and mobile.

"As one of the most innovative thinkers in digital, Steve's experience will be an asset as FishBowl continues to grow," Gersh said in a statement. "His perspective on the changing digital landscape and his relationships with leading technology companies will help fuel our ongoing digital expansion."

In addition to its web series "CuteWinFail," FishBowl is developing a new series for the Discovery Channel as well as new shows for the likes of ABC Family and MTV.