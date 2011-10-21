LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Hulu Plus will be available on Nintendo 3DS and Wii before the end of 2011, the gaming company announced on Friday.

With the addition, users will be able to stream TV and movies from the subscription service, but they will have to pay $7.99 per month to be a member.

Nintendo 3DS, a portable game console, will now also offer 3D video recording.

As VentureBeat points out, Wii has been an important platform for Hulu's chief rival Netflix. Hulu has lagged behind Netflix and other services in making its content available on mobile devices and gaming consoles.

Hulu was on the blocks for months, but its owners (News Corp., Comcast, Disney, but Providence Equity) abandoned those plans last week. Now it's on with trying to unseat Netflix from its throne or, at the very least, attempting to cut into its sizable market share.