NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - IMDb continued its push into the mobile space on Thursday with the launch of IMDb Buzz, an entertainment news application for the iPhone and iPod touch.

The app offers "up-to-the-minute entertainment news" from "hundreds" of sources, including this site. The customizable app will let users pick which news feeds they want to follow, which celebrities they want to see photos of and other such features.

"With IMDb Buzz, our users can access breaking entertainment news from our extensive roster of top tier NewsDesk partners including Access Hollywood, indieWire and TheWrap, while following their favorite celebrities, TV shows, films and news sources in a customized newsfeed -- all from the convenience of their iPhone," said Kintan Brahmbhatt, head of mobile for IMDb.

After the success of its initial IMDb app, particularly on Apple devices, the company has aggressively pursued the mobile space this year. It launched the IMDb Trivia app in September, and Thursday it also announced new upgrades both to that app and its original IMDb app.

"We are laser focused on building an unrivaled portfolio of leading entertainment apps," Col Needham, founder and CEO of IMDb, said in a statement.

(Editing by Zorianna Kit)