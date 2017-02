LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Instinctive Film is launching a new distribution arm that will be primarily focused on the video on demand and the streaming market, the film finance and production company announced on Tuesday.

The entity will be called Interactor Media. Instinctive principals Darryn Welch and Cole Payne will run day-to-day operations for the new venture.

Jerome Wilhort will oversee acquisitions. Interactor Media want to buy the rights will look to scripted and documentary features for VOD and digital distribution. It will release certain films theatrically.

Interactor will acquire between 25 to 40 films a year, the company said.