NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Anschutz Entertainment Group, a behemoth in the world of sports and entertainment events and venues, has officially entered competition with Live Nation's Ticketmaster in the ticketing market.

AEG, which owns venues like Los Angeles' Staples Center and London's 02 Arena -- and is behind the push for a Los Angeles football team as well -- has launched the website for its new site, axs.com, and will sell the first tickets through the service August 27th.

The venture is a partnership between AEG, which has been Ticketmaster's biggest client, and Outbox Enterprises, a start-up. Former Ticketmaster CEO Fred Rosen is overseeing the new project.

Rosen was at the heart of Ticketmaster's rise in the 1980s and 1990s, but he left after disputes with bosses Paul Allen and Barry Diller. For a good look at Rosen's history and involvement in the rise of online ticketing, the New York Times' Janet Morrissey wrote a piece on him back in June.

Live Nation, the biggest live event promoter, merged with Ticketmaster, the giant of ticket sales, in 2010. Since then, AEG has been licensing Ticketmaster's software per a ruling by the Department of Justice. The DOJ stipulated that AEG be able to use the software for up to five years until it established its own ticketing business.

AEG has done so much faster than that with this partnership. Outbox permits venues to have more control over the ticketing operation, erasing the middleman (Ticketmaster). Tickets will be available on the venues' website through the axs service.

AEG owns or operates more than 100 buildings across the globe, and the first tickets will be available for a select few shows at two theaters in Denver - the Ogden Theater and Bluebird Theater. Tickets are available on axs.com.

Outbox, which is an independent company, will eventually expand to non-AEG venues and how the partnership proceeds has yet to be announced.