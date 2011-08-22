NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - American Public Media has promoted from within to anoint the new head of Marketplace, naming Deborah Clark, a Peabody-award winner, as the franchise's new executive producer.

Clark, who most recently served as senior producer of "Marketplace Money," will oversee editorial content of APM's flagship business news franchise. She succeeds long-time executive producer JJ Yore, who was recently promoted to the position of general manager of Marketplace.

"Well over a hundred candidates applied to be Marketplace's next executive producer," Yore said in a statement. "In the end, Deb's broadcast journalism experience, her passion, and her deep knowledge of what makes Marketplace unique earned her the job."

Between "Marketplace," "Marketplace Money," "Marketplace Morning Report" and "Marketplace Tech Report," 9.3 million radio listeners tune into the franchise's programs each week.

Clark first worked for the franchise back in 1995 as an associate producer before returning to "Marketplace Money" in 2009.

"Being able to contribute to Marketplace's vision in this key role is a professional dream come true," Clark said in a statement. "I think we are in a period of tremendous growth, and the challenge of leading the portfolio at this time is exhilarating."