LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Netflix has launched a "Just for Kids" streaming option in hopes of making its site a more child-friendly environment, the company said on Tuesday.

The feature can be accessed by clicking the "Just for Kids" tab at the top of the screen, which guides users to a section featuring content for the 12-and-under crowd, such as "Dora the Explorer" and "SpongeBob SquarePants." The section will present content in rows divided into categories such as superheroes, princesses, dinosaurs and "girl power."

Netflix developed the section using ratings and reviews from non-profit organization Common Sense Media, which provides data to aid parents in making viewing choices for their children. But the "Just for Kids" section is as much the result of business calculations as good intentions. According to Netflix, nearly half of its users in the United States and Canada have streamed at least two movies or programs intended for children in the past 90 days.

Netflix vice president of product innovation Todd Yellin pointed out that "kids discover and categorize movies and TV shows differently than adults." He promised that the "Just for Kids" section will make it "easier for kids and parents alike to have the best possible Netflix experience."