LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Twitter unveiled two new features on Wednesday to help users better monitor their corner of the social media universe.

Now users can find out who is responding to their tweets and keep up on the Twitter activities of those they follow on the social media platform. If you've used Facebook or Google+, the features will seem awfully familiar.

Twitter users can now click a tab with their user name to see which of their tweets are people's "Favorites," who is Retweeting them, Tweets directed toward them, and new Followers.

The other new feature is an Activity tab. This tab operates similarly to a Facebook news feed, where users can see the activity of those they follow -- Tweets they Favorite, Retweets, and new people to Follow.

The changes represent a minor but marked change in Twitter navigation, and are more than likely a response to Google+, which already contains similar features for tracking social engagement.