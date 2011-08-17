NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Whenever people say that the Internet has killed long-form, investigative journalism, reporters like Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson come along and remind everyone to remain optimistic.

Robinson's most recent article, an investigation of benefits a "renegade booster" from the University of Miami gave to the school's players, uncovers the continuation of a corrupt culture that seems endemic to one of college football's national treasures.

The painstaking work Robinson put in is evident in the amount of documents obtained, the detail of certain payments and the scope of people interviewed. Of course, the story also frequently reminds the readers of the extent to which the reporters went.

This effort has drawn rave reviews from Robinson's co-workers, his fans and his direct competitors.

The New York Times' college sports reporter Pete Thamel tweeted that it is "just jaw dropping stuff. Speechless."

Boston Globe sports editor Joe Sullivan tweeted that the NCAA should hire Robinson and colleague Dan Wetzel as its investigative team.

Needless to say, Wetzel was tooting Robinson's horn too.

It may seem like improper benefits continue uninhibited in college football, but at least there are still reporters to point that out -- in print and online.