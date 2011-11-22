LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Mediabistro is interested in buying paidContent, but not for anywhere close to the $15 million asking price originally reported, TheWrap has learned.

In fact, not for money at all.

"Over the years we've been interested," Alan Meckler, CEO of WebMediaBrands which owns Mediabistro, told TheWrap. "I would imagine at some point someone could buy it, possibly for just the liabilities."

Meckler agreed with other observers -- including paidContent founder Rafat Ali -- that the site and its related MocoNews.net and Paidcontent:Uk are not worth anything like the figure spun in some news reports.

On Monday Guardian Media said that ContentNext was up for sale. Reports soon pegged the asking price at $15-$20 million, a combination of what they paid Ali in 2008 and invested since then.