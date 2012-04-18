Broadcaster and publisher Media General Inc's quarterly loss widened but it reported an operating profit as higher political advertising drove revenue growth at its television stations.

Shares of the company which publishes newspapers like the Tampa Tribune and the Winston-Salem Journal jumped as much as 11 percent to $3.92 early on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Regional newspapers have been struggling as local retail and national advertising remained weak — partly reflecting the economy's broader travails — but a contentious election season is expected to drive up political advertising this year.

Larger rival Gannett Inc posted a fall in quarterly revenue on Monday, as advertisers shifted spending from newspapers to the digital media.

Media General, which has reported a loss in eight of the last nine reported quarters, extended the maturity date of a debt facility last month in return for a partial repayment.

The owner of WFLA-TV had $658 million of long-term debt at the end of 2011, and said in February it was exploring a sale of its newspaper operations.

Net loss widened to $34.4 million, or $1.53 per share, for the first quarter from $25.8 million, or $1.15 per share, a year ago. The loss includes a debt modification charge of $10 million.

Media General, however, reported an operating profit of $3.2 million for the quarter ending March 25, compared with an operating loss of $4.2 million, a year ago.

Revenue rose slightly to $149.5 million, as broadcast television revenue increased 12 percent, the company said in a statement.

The Media General stock, which lost about a third of its value since announcing its decision to sell its newspapers on Feb 23, was trading up about 31 cents at $3.84.

