NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - NBC News is making a run on high-powered daughters.

MSNBC announced Monday that Meghan McCain, daughter of Arizona Senator John McCain, has joined MSNBC as a paid contributor, making her first appearance on "NOW with Alex Wagner."

McCain has appeared as a guest on the "Lean Forward" network since 2009, but this makes her post official -- and salaried.

This news comes less than a week after NBC News announced that Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Bill and Hillary, had come aboard as a special correspondent. And then there is Jenna Bush Hager, contributor to NBC's "Today" show and daughter of president number 43 -- George W. Bush.

While Clinton's appointment struck some as a case of nepotism, McCain has not only contributed to the network for a few years but is a columnist for The Daily Beast, where she writes about social issues, marriage equality and other such topics.

In a press release, MSNBC cited McCain's "unparalleled exposure to American politics" while McCain described it as a "unique opportunity to share my perspective as a Republican on a network I respect and have built a relationship with over the past two years."