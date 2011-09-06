LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Former Marvel executive Doug Finberg has joined MGM as executive VP of marketing, the studio announced Tuesday.

Finberg replaces Michael Vollman, who announced in July that he would leave the studio.

The new job is effective immediately.

Finberg will oversee all marketing for MGM and will supervise all publicity efforts for the studio. He'll report to co-chairs/CEOs Gary Barber and Roger Birnbaum.

Finberg has been a consultant through his Finberg Worldwide, which specializes in entertainment and brand marketing, distribution, production, event strategy and services firm.

Before that, he was executive vice president, international marketing at Marvel Studios, and before that, senior vice president, international marketing at Paramount Pictures International.

He's also a former international marketing and creative executive at DreamWorks SKG.

In a written statement, Barber and Birnbaum said that Finberg "is an executive with extensive experience developing business and marketing strategies across the entertainment spectrum.

He has created incredibly successful campaigns for multiple franchises worldwide and we think he is ideal to lead the marketing charge as MGM continues to move forward."