LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The fate of Michael Ovitz at sports talent giant IMG remained in the balance with senior management having conferred with legal counsel over the weekend as to how to remove him from the board.

COO Mike Dolan, who is in charge as CEO Ted Forstmann battles brain cancer, consulted with legal counsel as to what measures could be taken to remove Ovitz from the board, according to an individual with knowledge of the matter.

Forstmann has the right to remove advisory board members, but it is still unclear as to who has the authority to do so in his absence.

In a series of calls among the advisory board members on Friday, a consensus emerged to remove Ovitz from the board. The question is how to do so, if Ovitz declines to resign voluntarily.

One thing is clear -- Dolan is furious at Ovitz's maneuvering to take over management of the company as Forstmann fights virulent brain cancer.

The battle burst into the open on Friday after Ovitz had apparently called other board members in recent days to discuss a new management structure in which Dolan would report to an executive committee.

According to one insider, Ovitz had suggested to other directors hiring a lawyer to represent the board's interests. When Dolan learned of this, he decided to take action.

Meanwhile, Forstmann was at his home in the Hamptons over the weekend, apparently not part of any of these proceedings.