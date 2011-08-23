NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Beth Minehart, a long-time executive at NBC Universal, has joined Miramax as its senior vice president for the Global Digital division.

Minehart, who was at NBCU for more than 14 years, will oversee all digital initatives and sales. That includes the company's website and its newly created Facebook app, the Miramax eXperience. She will report directly to Miramax CEO Mike Lang.

"This is another important step for Miramax becoming a global company, and underscores our commitment to innovation in the digital market," Lang said in a statement.

"Beth is a well-known digital executive with a proven ability to think and execute outside traditional parameters, and we believe she will take Miramax's early efforts with great platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Facebook to the next level."