LOS ANGELES Jan 11 (TheWrap.com) - "Mortal Kombat" was recognized in two categories, while the shows "30 Rock," "Sons of Anarchy" and "The Walking Dead" were also nominated for their new media efforts in the Writers Guild of America's new media and videogames nominations, which were announced on Wednesday.

"Mortal Kombat: The Web Series" received a nomination in the Outstanding Achievement in Writing Derivative New Media category, while the videogame "Mortal Kombat" was included in the Outstanding Achievement in Videogame Writing category.

The videogame category also included nominations for "Assassin's Creed: Revelations," "Batman: Arkham City," "Brink" and "Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception."

The Derivative New Media field included web spinoffs of "30 Rock," "Sons of Anarchy" and "The Walking Dead."

And the Original New Media category saluted the web series "Aim High," "Downsized" and "Jack in a Box."

The WGA has been honoring videogame writing for four years, and New Media writing for two. As in its film nominations, work must be produced under WGA jurisdiction to qualify.

Panels of WGA members active in the fields choose the nominees.

The nominations were announced jointly by the Writers Guild of America, West and the Writers Guild of America, East.

