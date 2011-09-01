Harry Potter fans gather at the premiere of the film ''Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2'' in New York July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES The summer blockbuster movie season comes to an end this weekend, and already moviegoers on one website have decided their favorite flick of the period -- "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2."

Voters in a new poll released on Thursday by NextMovie.com had the British boy wizard casting his spell over nearly 60 percent of voters for favorite summer flick, easily surpassing "X-Men: First Class" with only 15 percent of the tally.

"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was No. 3 in the survey with comedy "Bridesmaids" and thriller "Super-8" rounding out the top five in that order.

Fans voted the kiss between "Potter" characters Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger as their favorite moment of the final "Potter" film in the survey of more than 25,000 votes.

The biggest bomb of the summer was superhero film "The Green Lantern," starring Ryan Reynolds, with 41 percent, while sci-fi ape thriller "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was picked the summer's biggest surprise hit.

Comedy "The Hangover Part 2," the much-anticipated sequel to 2009's box-office smash "The Hangover," was voted the second most disappointing film of the summer, but in an odd twist, it managed to nab the title of favorite comedy with 35 percent of voters favoring it over No. 2 comedy, "Bridesmaids."

NextMovie also asked its readers who was the "Hottest Babe," and "Friends with Benefits" star Mila Kunis beat out "Cowboys & Aliens" leading lady Olivia Wilde by a 4 percent margin -- 31 percent to 27 percent.

Among men, "Captain America" actor Chris Evans won the "Best Abs" title, fighting off stiff competition from the likes of "Conan the Barbarian" actor Jason Momoa and Chris Hemworth in "Thor."

While boy wizard Harry Potter may have thundered ahead in this year's rankings, fans are already excited for next summer's big releases, with more than 76 percent selecting "Snow White and the Huntsman," starring Hemsworth and "Twilight's" Kristen Stewart, as the film they are most looking forward to seeing.

Full results of the poll can be found here

(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)