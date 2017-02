NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Warner Bros. TV and CBS Corp., the co-owners of the CW network, have signed a four-year deal with Netflix to allow streaming of past seasons of CW shows.

The deal extends from the current season through 2014-15. Episodes of all scripted series the CW debuted this season -- including "Ringer," "The Secret Circle," and "Hart of Dixie," will be available for streaming in fall 2012.

The deal is non-exclusive, meaning the CW can still make its shows available through syndication and online.