Australian police are investigating claims News Ltd, News Corp's Australian arm, tried to influence a politician to vote a certain way on media laws, The Age newspaper said on Wednesday.

Former National party senator Bill O'Chee issued a nine-page statement to police last month after he was approached by a federal police agent, the newspaper said.

"After receiving a referral, the AFP (Australian Federal Police) commenced an investigation on Nov 4 in relation to these allegations," a police spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters on Wednesday.

"As this matter is ongoing it would not be appropriate to comment any further," the spokeswoman said.

News Ltd declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday.

O'Chee said he was told by a News Ltd executive he would be "taken care of" if he opposed proposed legislation regarding the creation of digital television in Australia.

Some media companies, including News Ltd, were opposed to the digital conversion legislation as incumbent broadcasters received six new TV channels each for free, and it protected existing operators by banning new TV stations for 10 years.

Earlier this month, Rupert Murdoch took up the role of chairman of New Ltd as the publisher battles a hostile government. Investors in News Corp have been pressing for Murdoch and his son James to step back from the business after the phone hacking scandal in the United Kingdom.

