News Corp's top New York-based public relations executive, Teri Everett, will be leaving the company, which said on Monday that it would promote her Los Angeles counterpart, Julie Henderson, to the newly created post of chief communications officer.

Everett, who spent more than 10 years at the Rupert Murdoch-controlled company, has spent much of the last year handling the communications around the fallout from the phone-hacking scandal at its UK newspaper. The company has been under intense scrutiny since the scandal erupted last July.

Everett is not leaving for another job, but is considering her options, according to a person familiar with her plans.

"Teri gained not only the trust and respect of all who worked with her -- but my great appreciation as well," said Murdoch in a statement.

In September, Alice Macandrew, the top PR executive at News International, the UK newspaper arm of News Corp, said she would step down, but worked out her notice through the end of the year.

Henderson, who is based in Los Angeles, will split her time between there and New York, where News Corp's headquarters are based. She will report to Chief Operating Officer Chase Carey.

(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)