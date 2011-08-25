NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - The New York Giants will become the first team in the National Football League to integrate fan tweets into their live television broadcasts, a move that is part of a new social media overhaul for the franchise.

The Giants announced a partnership with Austin, Texas-based social media curator Mass Relevance Thursday that will expand the use of Twitter at their newly named MetLife Stadium and in on-air broadcasts.

Fan tweets will appear in the broadcasts of the Giants' last two preseason games and will be integrated into pre- and post-game shows throughout the season.

They will also appear on video boards and televisions at the stadium itself.

"With over 6.4M fans in the tri-state area and one of the largest national fan bases in the NFL, our social media strategy is designed entirely around giving them the best way to share their passion -- and the Giants experience -- with each other," Giants Chief Marketing Officer Mike Stevens said in a statement.

"We have the advantage of playing in an incredible state-of-the-art stadium that lets us do some amazing things to share content to fans in the seats, as well as our viewers at home. This is a great value added for our fans and our organization."

After the regular season begins, fans will also be able to select a player of the game using Twitter hashtags, earning a discount on the chosen player's merchandise for the upcoming week.