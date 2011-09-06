NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Jill Abramson formally took over as executive editor of the New York Times Tuesday, and in doing so she sent out a memo outlining her senior management team.

Dean Baquet, formerly Washington D.C. bureau chief, will take over as managing editor for news, meaning that he will lead the paper's "news report across all subjects and platforms."

Platforms seems to be a key word since Abramson said digital innovation and integration was one of her two focuses (the other being...the news).

Two assistant managing editors will serve under Baquet -- Rick Berke and Susan Chira.

Berke, formerly national editor, will oversee features and weekly sections. Abramson described him as "the single best editor at finding exactly the right person in the newsroom who can deliver the perfect, high-concept piece."

Chira, who served as foreign editor, will play a larger role in the news side.

John Geddes continues as the Managing Editor for Operations, but will focus more on digital ventures.

Finally, Jim Roberts will continue as assistant managing editor and oversee digital efforts, working closely with Geddes.

With the masthead set, the Times also added a pair of veteran reports to its business section courtesy of the Wall Street Journal.

Nick Wingfield, a technology reporter, will join the Times' tech team while Amy Chozick, a television and culture reporter at the Journal, will assume the corporate media beat.