Tom Wilson Sr., creator of the hapless, round-headed comic character Ziggy, has died at age 80 after a long illness, according to his syndication company.

Ziggy has been in syndication for 40 years and continues to be produced by Wilson's son, Tom Wilson Jr., who has handled the day-to-day operation of the panel since 1987, according to Universal Uclick, formerly Universal Press Syndicate, an Andrews McMeel Universal company which distributes the comic to newspapers. Wilson died Friday.

"We are saddened at the passing of Tom Wilson, a visionary cartoonist and longtime friend," said John McMeel, chair and president of Andrews McMeel Universal.

"Tom leaves behind a wonderful legacy in Ziggy, a hard-luck comics page hero who serves as a reflection of Tom's endearing wit and optimism in the face of adversity."

Wilson was a creative director at American Greetings, the greeting card company, for more than 35 years, according to the Universal statement. The Ziggy comic appears in more than 500 daily and Sunday newspapers.

Wilson also headed a creative team that developed the Strawberry Shortcake and Care Bears characters, according to Universal Uclick.

He is survived by his wife Carol, son Tom Wilson Jr., and daughters Ava and Julie.

