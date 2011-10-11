News Corporation Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch (C) arrives at his home in New York July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Rupert Murdoch, you've been occupied.

The Occupy Wall Street movement stretched its legs Tuesday, moving up to New York's ritzy Upper East Side to visit the homes of some of the city's wealthiest people.

Participants of the so-called "Millionaires March" congregated at 59th Street and Fifth Avenue just after noon, and held a press conference before beginning the march.

They stopped by the Fifth Avenue home of News Corp. Chairman and CEO Murdoch with trips also planned to the residences of other heavyweights like JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and businessman and Republican booster David Koch.

So far, the protesters seem to have remained on the sidewalks, which has prevented arrests. That differs from Occupy Wall Street's march on the Brooklyn Bridge, which resulted in hundreds of arrests.

While the visits to these homes echo the spirit of the entire movement, there is actually a specific goal to this event. The state's millionaire's tax is set to expire at the end of the year, and the protesters want it extended.

On Monday, rap mogul Russell Simmons, who brought Kanye West with him, said he would happily pay more taxes if the money went to education. Simmons appeared on Reverend Al Sharpton's radio show, which the MSNBC host was broadcasting from the park.

While the New York protests have been relatively tranquil the past few days, Boston became the focus for a new series of arrests early Tuesday morning when the police detained more than 100 people.