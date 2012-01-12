LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The Academy has made it official: New rules in the documentary category will take effect this year, dramatically changing the way nonfiction films are judged for the 85th Academy Awards in 2013.

The most drastic change is the elimination of a committee system in the Documentary Feature category. Instead, all branch members will be eligible to vote in the nominating process, and the entire Academy will be permitted to vote for the winner, without the previous requirement that they see all five nominees in a theatrical setting.

Oscar-winning director Michael Moore), who spearheaded the move to change the system, discussed the new rules at length with TheWrap this week, and said that they will bring democracy to the process and help stop the practice of TV networks quietly sneaking films into theaters for theatrical runs before holding splashy television "premieres."

The most controversial of the new rules, which requires a review in the New York Times or the Los Angeles Times, was designed to halt this process.

Under the previous system, a small number of voters judged each film in the early rounds, essentially giving each of those voters the chance to kill a film's chances.

The history of the documentary category is full of shocking snubs and omissions, from the failure of "Hoop Dreams" to be nominated in 1994 to this year's shortlist, which did not include the acclaimed documentaries "The Interrupters" (from the director of "Hoop Dreams," Steve James), "Into the Abyss" (Werner Herzog) and "Tabloid" (Errol Morris).

Changes were also made in the Live Action Short and Animated Short categories.