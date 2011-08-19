LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The Oscars will be here before you know it, but who will the winners be?

Micro-Voxel Volume Rendering, or the Lowry Process?

Mova CONTOUR Dense Mesh Motion Capture, ARRI Zeiss Master Primes (below) or Lyre Microphone Suspension?

Arri Master Prime lensOr all of the above?

Those tongue-twisting achievements are all in the running for the Scientific and Technical Awards, which will be presented by the Academy on February 11, 2012, two weeks prior to the Academy Awards show.

Systems and processes don't compete head-to-head at the Sci-Tech Awards -- instead, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science's Scientific and Technical Awards Committee meets in December to decide which achievements are worthy of awards, who should be honored for each of those achievements, and which of the three possible levels of award (certificate, plaque or Oscar statue) each achievement has earned.

"The list is made public," the Academy said in a press release, "to allow individuals and companies with similar devices or claims of prior art the opportunity to submit their achievements for review."

So if you think, for instance, that RealD took their Cinema System for Theatrical Projection of Stereoscopic Content from something you invented, you have until August 30 to submit your own entry to www.oscars.org.

The Academy list of scientific and technical achievements selected for further awards consideration:

- Micro-Voxel Volume Rendering (Side Effects Software, Inc.)

- Mova CONTOUR Dense Mesh Motion Capture (Mova)

- ARRI Zeiss Master Primes Lens Family (ARRI, Inc.)

- Phantom High-Speed Cameras for Motion Picture Production (Vision Research. Inc.)

- Pictorvision Eclipse (Pictorvision, Inc.)

- RealD Cinema System for Theatrical Projection of Stereoscopic Content (RealD)

- The "Lowry Process" (Reliance MediaWorks)

- FUJIFILM Black and White Recording Film ENTERNA-RDS for Archive (FUJIFILM North America Corporation)

- Lyre Microphone Suspension (Rycote Microphone Windshields, Ltd.)