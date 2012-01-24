LOS ANGELES The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations on Tuesday for the 84th Academy Awards. Winners will be revealed in Hollywood on February 26.

Following is a list of nominees in leading categories.

BEST PICTURE

War Horse

The Artist

Moneyball

The Descendants

Tree of Life

Midnight in Paris

The Help

Hugo

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

BEST ACTOR

Demian Bichir, "A Better Life"

George Clooney, "The Descendants"

Jean Dujardin, "The Artist"

Gary Oldman, "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy"

Brad Pitt, "Moneyball"

BEST ACTRESS

Glenn Close, "Albert Nobbs"

Viola Davis, "The Help"

Rooney Mara, "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo"

Meryl Streep, "The Iron Lady"

Michelle Williams, "My Week with Marilyn"

BEST DIRECTOR

Michel Hazanavicius, "The Artist"

Alexander Payne, "The Descendants"

Martin Scorsese, "Hugo"

Woody Allen, "Midnight in Paris"

Terrence Malick, "The Tree of Life"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kenneth Branagh, "My Week with Marilyn"

Jonah Hill, "Moneyball"

Nick Nolte, "Warrior"

Christopher Plummer, "Beginners"

Max Von Sydow, "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Berenice Bejo, "The Artist"

Jessica Chastain, "The Help"

Melissa McCarthy, "Bridesmaids"

Janet McTeer, "Alfred Nobbs"

Octavia Spencer, "The Help"

ANIMATED FILM

A Cat in Paris

Chico & Rita

Kung Fu Panda 2

Puss in Boots

Rango

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"Bullhead," Belgium

"Footnote," Israel

"In Darkness," Poland

"Monsieur Lazhar," Canada

"A Separation," Iran

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"The Descendants," by Alexander Payne and Nat Faxon & Jim Rash

"Hugo," by John Logan

"The Ides of March," by George Clooney & Grant Heslov and Beau Willimon

"Moneyball," by Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin. Story by Stan Chervin

"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," by Bridget O'Connor & Peter Straughan

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"The Artist," by Michel Hazanavicius

"Bridesmaids," by Annie Mumolo & Kristen Wiig

"Margin Call," by J.C. Chandor

"Midnight in Paris," by Woody Allen

"A Separation," by Asghar Farhadi

DOCUMENTARY

"Hell and Back Again"

"If a Tree Falls: A Story of the Earth Liberation Front"

"Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory"

"Pina"

"Undefeated"

ORIGINAL SCORE

"The Adventures of Tintin," John Williams

"The Artist," Ludovic Bource

"Hugo," Howard Shore

"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," Alberto Iglesias

"War Horse," John Williams

ORIGINAL SONG

"Man or Muppet" from "The Muppets," music and lyric by Bret McKenzie

"Real in Rio" from "Rio," music by Sergio Mendes and Carlinhos Brown, lyric by Siedah Garrett

ART DIRECTION

"The Artist," production design: Laurence Bennett; set decoration: Robert Gould

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2," production design: Stuart Craig; set decoration: Stephenie McMillan

"Hugo," production design: Dante Ferretti; set decoration: Francesca Lo Schiavo

"Midnight in Paris," production Design: Anne Seibel; set decoration: Hélène Dubreuil

"War Horse," production design: Rick Carter; set decoration: Lee Sandales

CINEMATOGRAPHY

"The Artist," Guillaume Schiffman

"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," Jeff Cronenweth

"Hugo," Robert Richardson

"The Tree of Life," Emmanuel Lubezki

"War Horse," Janusz Kaminski

COSTUME DESIGN

"Anonymous," Lisy Christl

"The Artist," Mark Bridges

"Hugo," Sandy Powell

"Jane Eyre," Michael O'Connor

"W.E.," Arianne Phillips

FILM EDITING

"The Artist," Anne-Sophie Bion and Michel Hazanavicius

"The Descendants," Kevin Tent

"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," Kirk Baxter and Angus Wall

"Hugo," Thelma Schoonmaker

"Moneyball," Christopher Tellefsen

MAKEUP

"Albert Nobbs," Martial Corneville, Lynn Johnston and Matthew W. Mungle

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2," Nick Dudman Amanda Knight, and Lisa Tomblin

"The Iron Lady," Mark Coulier and J. Roy Helland

VISUAL EFFECTS

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2," Tim Burke, David Vickery, Greg Butler and John Richardson

"Hugo," Rob Legato, Joss Williams, Ben Grossman and Alex Henning

"Real Steel," Erik Nash, John Rosengrant, Dan Taylor and Swen Gillberg

"Rise of the Planet of the Apes," Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, R. Christopher White and Daniel Barrett

"Transformers: Dark of the Moon," Scott Farrar, Scott Benza, Matthew Butler and John Frazier

