LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Paramount Pictures is laying off about 120 people in a reorganization of its global theatrical division, the company announced Thursday.

Andrew Cripps will leave his post as president of international theatrical distribution for Paramount and will remain in London as the post moves to Los Angeles.

Taking his place will be former Disney international executive Anthony Marcoly.

Paramount said in September that it would centralize global theatrical marketing in Los Angeles. Today's announcement is the implementation of the restructuring plan.

The company also announced that it is closing its Latin America regional oversight office in Rio de Janeiro. Paramount employees in Los Angeles will take over responsibilities that had been carried out from that office.

Of the 120 people being laid off, 80 are in the United States and 40 work outside the country. Paramount employs about 2,400 people.