NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Politico has exited the Washington beltway.

The political news organization is expanding the distribution of its physical newspaper to New York City, adding more than 4,000 copies to its base of more than 30,000 in the D.C.-area.

Politico is targeting business leaders "affected by the daily debate in Washington," and it will "target financial institutions, leading companies and national media organizations."

"Since our launch in 2007, we have worked tirelessly to become one of the fastest-growing and most-respected political news organizations in the country," Fred Ryan, CEO of Politico, said in a statement. "So it's only fitting that we celebrate this milestone by expanding our reach to New York's most influential leaders."

For its first few years of existence, Politico generated the vast majority of its revenue from selling advertising in its print product, which is available by subscription (another revenue source) as well as at newspaper boxers, Starbucks and prominent government buildings in and around D.C.

In the past couple of years, the organization has corrected that imbalance, picking up more advertising online and offering more premium content it can charge for.

Still, this expansion, if it puts the publication in the hands of the elites it is looking for, should help lure more lucrative advertising deals.

(Editing by Chris Michaud)