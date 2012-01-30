NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Digital publisher Open Road has partnered with award-winning journalistic outfit ProPublica to release a series of e-books, the two companies announced Monday.

The books will take ProPublica's stories, add introductions, expand upon the original content and enhance the experience with photos, videos, related documents, maps and interviews with journalists and editors.

"E-books are a very promising platform for publishing journalism with high impact, and therefore a critical venue for ProPublica," Paul Steiger, editor-in-chief and CEO of ProPublica, said in a statement. "We are delighted to be moving ahead in this new arena with Jane Friedman and her incredibly talented colleagues at Open Road."

ProPublica is a non-profit company focused on investigative journalism that has partnered with everyone from the New York Times to CNN to NPR.

It became the first and only online news outlet to win a Pulitzer Prize in 2010 and followed that up with a second award in 2011.

Two of the initial digital books will be "Presidential Pardons: Shades of Mercy" based on a series of stories detailing inequities in the pardoning process that ran in the Washington Post, and "Post Mortem: Death in America," an examination of "the nation's dysfunctional coroner and medical examiner offices."

Open Road, the publisher, has released e-books from authors such as William Styron, Pat Conroy and Alice Walker.