LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Columbia Pictures is in final negotiations to acquire the film rights to Evan Mandery's romantic novel "Q," and will put the "Pineapple Express" team of writer/director David Gordon Green and producer Matt Tolmach in charge of the project, an individual close to the studio said.

The Harper Collins novel focuses on a man who is visited by a future version of himself and talked out of marrying the love of his life -- a mistake he tries to undo.

Pouya Shahbazian will produce the film with Tolmach. Robert Kessel and Kate Checci, who came with the idea for film adaptation, who will also work on developing the project. Andrea Giannetti is overseeing "Q" for Columbia Pictures along with Hannah Minghella.