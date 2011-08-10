Actor Mark Wahlberg (L) and actress Estella Warren are pictured in a scene from the new film ''Planet of the Apes,'' opening nationwide July 27, 2001. CREDIT REUTERS/Sam Emerson/Twentieth Century Fox Handout

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Despite slipping to its lowest-rated Tuesday this summer, NBC's "America's Got Talent" took the ratings crown Tuesday. But Fox won the night overall on the combined strength of "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef," according to preliminary viewership numbers.

"Talent," on NBC at 9 p.m., took a 6 percent dip versus last week, nonetheless garnering a top-rated 2.9 rating/8 share in the adults 18-49 demographic, with 11.1 million total viewers. It was preceded by the recently launched game show "It's Worth What?" at 8 p.m., which slipped 8 percent to a series low with a 1.1/4 in the demo and 4.4 million total viewers.

Though both "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef" performed flat compared to last week. They scored the second and third-highest ratings slots for the evening, culminating in an overall win for Fox. "Hell's Kitchen" at 8 took a 2.7/9 in the demographic and 6.3 million total viewers, while "MasterChef" the following hour received a 2.5/7 in the demo and 6 million total viewers. Combined, the series gave Fox a 2.6/8 in the demo.

At ABC, "Wipeout" at 8 dropped 5 percent versus last week, taking a 1.9/6 in the demographic and 6.1 million total viewers. The Jerry Burckheimer-produced reality competition "Take the Money and Run," which premiered last week, was also down 5 percent, with a 1.8/5 in the demographic and 4.6 million total viewers. The network closed the evening with "Combat Hospital," which completed the trifecta of dips, slipping 10 percent from last week with a 0.9/3 in the demographic and 3.3 million total viewers.

CBS ran repeats throughout the evening.