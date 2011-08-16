Gordon Ramsay, head chef, judge and executive producer of TV series 'Kitchen Nightmares', 'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Masterchef', attends the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - On a repeat-heavy night, fewer viewers opted to hang out in ABC's "Bachelor Pad," while hot-headed chef Gordon Ramsay handed Fox a win for the night on Monday, according to preliminary numbers.

Airing from 8 to 10 p.m., ABC's "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" spinoff "Bachelor Pad," which premiered last week, slipped 9 percent from its series debut, drawing a 2.1 rating/6 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.3 million total viewers. The network closed the evening with a "Castle" repeat.

Fox launched its primetime roster with "Hell's Kitchen," which held steady with last Monday's airing and took the evening's top ratings slot with a 2.8/8 and 6.8 million total viewers, a 3 percent uptick in total viewership from last week.

"MasterChef" followed at 9, also climbed versus last week, inching up 3 percent and taking the second-highest spot of the evening with a 2.4/6 and 6 million total viewers, versus last week's 5.5 million total viewers. Combined, the two series cooked up a 2.6/7 for the network, giving Fox a solid win for the night.

CBS and NBC both ran repeats throughout the evening.