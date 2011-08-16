LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - On a repeat-heavy night, fewer viewers opted to hang out in ABC's "Bachelor Pad," while hot-headed chef Gordon Ramsay handed Fox a win for the night on Monday, according to preliminary numbers.
Airing from 8 to 10 p.m., ABC's "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" spinoff "Bachelor Pad," which premiered last week, slipped 9 percent from its series debut, drawing a 2.1 rating/6 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.3 million total viewers. The network closed the evening with a "Castle" repeat.
Fox launched its primetime roster with "Hell's Kitchen," which held steady with last Monday's airing and took the evening's top ratings slot with a 2.8/8 and 6.8 million total viewers, a 3 percent uptick in total viewership from last week.
"MasterChef" followed at 9, also climbed versus last week, inching up 3 percent and taking the second-highest spot of the evening with a 2.4/6 and 6 million total viewers, versus last week's 5.5 million total viewers. Combined, the two series cooked up a 2.6/7 for the network, giving Fox a solid win for the night.
CBS and NBC both ran repeats throughout the evening.