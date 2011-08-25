LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Fox's new antiques offering "Buried Treasure" had trouble rummaging for an audience with its premiere, while CBS' "Big Brother" and NBC's "America's Got Talent" tied for first place, according to preliminary numbers. NBC looks to have edged out the competition to win the night overall.

The series premiere of "Buried Treasure," which features "Antiques Roadshow" alums the Keno brothers scouring the nation for obscure valuables, aired at 8 p.m., taking a 1.0 rating/3 share in the adults 18-49 demographic with 3.6 million total viewers. Fox closed out the night with a "House" repeat at 9.

NBC, meanwhile, experienced an evening of growth, starting with "Minute to Win It" at 8, which climbed 15 percent versus last week to a 1.5/5 in the demographic and 5.6 million total viewers.

The upward trend continued the following hour with "America's Got Talent," which received a 12 percent bump over last week with a 2.8/8 and 10.7 million total viewers, tying CBS' "Big Brother" for the highest-rated show of the night. The combined strength of "Minute" and "Talent" drove NBC to an overall win for the night with an average 2.0/6. The network closed the night with a "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" repeat.

CBS's "Big Brother," the network's sole original programing for the night, dipped 10 percent for last week, drawing a 2.8/9 in the demo and 7.7 million total viewers. The rest of its shows were repeats.

ABC ran repeats throughout the night with the exception of "Primetime Nightline," which ran flat with last week, taking a 1.3/4 and 4.2 million total viewers.