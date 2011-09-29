NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - ABC's powerhouse "Modern Family" again topped Fox's "X Factor" and helped "Suburgatory" premiere strong Wednesday, but Fox won the night overall, according to preliminary numbers. NBC's struggling "Free Agents," meanwhile, hit a dangerous new ratings low.

"Modern Family" at 9 p.m. had a 5.6 rating/14 share in the revered 18-49 demographic and 13.2 million viewers. It followed the new "Suburgatory" at 8:30 p.m., which premiered to a 3.3/9 and 9.8 million. "Suburgatory" was gifted a timeslot between "The Middle" and "Modern Family," and thrived in it by building on its lead in: At 8 p.m., "The Middle had a 2.6/8 and 8.6 million total viewers. "Happy Endings" at 9:30 p.m. had a 3.2/8 and 7.4 million. "Revenge," which had the highest-rated premiere of any new drama when it aired last week, slipped 18 percent in its second outing to a 2.7/7 and 8.6 million total viewers.

ABC and CBS tied for the second-highest rated network behind Fox, which was powered by consistent ratings for "X Factor." The series scored a 3.9/11 and 11.5 million total viewers from 8-10 p.m.. Fox expected its rating to climb slightly to a 4.1 when time-zone adjusted numbers are released. It premiered last week to a 4.4. and received a 4.3 on its second night.