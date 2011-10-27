LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Aided by "Modern Family" and strong growth in "Happy Endings" and "Revenge" -- not to mention the rain postponement of Game 6 of the World Series on rival Fox -- ABC had an overall win in the ratings Wednesday night and enjoyed several series highs, according to preliminary numbers.

ABC's night began with "The Middle" at 8, which showed a modest 3 percent increase over last week with a 3.1 rating/10 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 10.1 million total viewers. "Suburgatory" at 8:30 was up 10 percent, scoring a 3.4/9 in the demographic with 9.8 million total viewers. A "Modern Family" repeat at 9 was the evening's highest-rated program, receiving a 4.4/12 and 11.3 million total viewers.

"Happy Endings" at 9:30 showed the evening's strongest growth, posting a 17 percent increase with a 3.5/9 and 8.3 million total viewers. "Revenge" at 10 was up 12 percent, receiving a 2.8/7 and 8.7 million total viewers. The bumps for "The Middle," "Suburgatory" and "Happy Endings" boosted all three shows to series highs in both the demographic and total viewership.

The network scored an overall ratings win for the night with an average 3.3/9, though CBS was the night's most-watched network with an average 10.6 million total viewers.

CBS aired "Survivor" at 8, which scored a 3.4/10 in the demo and 11.5 million total viewers, which made it the most-watched program of the night. After "Survivor" it aired repeats.

The CW enjoyed growth throughout the evening, with "America's Next Top Model" at 9 hitting a high for the current cycle, growing 11 percent over last week for a 1.0/3 and 2.2 million total viewers, while a repeat of "Ringer" at 8 remained flat with a 0.4/1 but increased its total viewership by 13 percent for 1.3 million total viewers.

In lieu of the postponed World Series, Fox ran "Glee" repeats. NBC also ran repeats throughout the evening.