LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Michael Katleman is set to direct the action film "Red Squad" for Hannibal Classics, the company announced Wednesday.

The director's feature debut was Touchstone Pictures' "Primeval," which starred Orlando Jones.

The movie is about a secret team of mercenaries who are sent by the DEA to a town in Mexico to eliminate a drug cartel.

"'Red Squad' is the type of action film the market is craving right now, a modern-day 'Magnificent Seven,'" Hannibal CEO Richard Rionda Del Castro said in a written statement.

Del Castro is producing.

London Pacific Finance is financing the movie with Hannibal, which is handling worldwide sales.