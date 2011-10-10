LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - In commemoration of Fox News' 15th anniversary, Rupert Murdoch, Chairman and CEO of FNC's parent company News Corp., and Roger Ailes, President of the network, stopped by its morning show "Fox & Friends" on Monday.

While the questions may have been uninspired -- How did you get here? Did you ever imagine this? -- the personalities of Ailes and Murdoch prevailed.

Asked what inspired him to launch Fox News, Murdoch said, "I just had a hunch that there was room for another point of view, another service. I don't like monopolies when I see them."

Ailes quickly added "Unless you own 'em," prompting the show's hosts to laud his "funny quips."

Ailes continued to joke around with Murdoch, explaining that Murdoch decided to create a $1 billion business because Ted Turner insulted him.

"Most people don't think like that," Ailes said.

What other nuggets could one glean from this? There was never a written business plan, Ailes claimed. He and Murdoch just talked about the idea and then Ailes executed it.

"If I'd screwed it up, I'd be dead," Ailes joked.