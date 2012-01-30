LOS ANGELES The Screen Actors Guild on Sunday picked winners of its annual awards for best performances in film and TV, and Mary Tyler Moore was given a lifetime achievement honor. Below is a full list of winners in both film and TV categories:
FILM
Best Ensemble Cast:"The Help"
Actor: Jean Dujardin, "The Artist"
Actress: Viola Davis, "The Help"
Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, "Beginners"
Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, "The Help"
Stunt Performances in a Film: "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2"
TELEVISION
Best Ensemble Cast - Drama: "Boardwalk Empire"
Actor - Drama: Steve Buscemi, "Boardwalk Empire"
Actress - Drama: Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story"
Best Ensemble Cast - Comedy: "Modern Family"
Actor - Comedy: Alec Baldwin, "30 Rock"
Actress - Comedy: Betty White, "Hot In Cleveland"
Actor - TV Movie or Miniseries: Paul Giamatti, "Too Big To Fail"
Actress - TV Movie or Miniseries: Kate Winslet, "Mildred Pierce"
Stunt Performances in a TV Series: "Game of Thrones"
