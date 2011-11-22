NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Guess Roger Ailes doesn't think Sarah Palin is particularly "hot" anymore.

According to a post by New York Magazine contributing editor Gabe Sherman, the Fox News chairman is livid with Palin because she didn't announce her presidential plans on Fox.

Instead, Palin went on Mark Levin's talk-radio show to say she would not be running.

Ailes is supposed to have security tighter than the Secret Service, so how did this nugget get out?

Sherman, who has written at length about Fox in the past, said sources within Fox, and sources close to Palin, told him.

And that wasn't all. Ailes apparently called Bill Shine, Fox's executive vice president for programing, and said "I paid her for two years to make this announcement on my network." That in turn forced Shine to tell Palin's representatives that she was at risk of getting "benched."

So why did Palin turn to Levin and not Fox? Apparently she was upset that Fox has given Karl Rove so much airtime. Rove has been a vocal critic of Palin's, and also accused her of having "thin skin."

As Sherman notes, Palin has yet to endorse a candidate for president. Which radio host could she turn to next?