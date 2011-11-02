Actresses Dominique Frot (L) and Melusine Mayance pose during a photo call to promote the film 'Elle S'Appelait Sarah' (Sarah's Key) on the final day of the 58th San Sebastian Film Festival September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent West

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The Weinstein Company announced Wednesday that it will re-release the Holocaust drama "Sarah's Key" November 4.

The film will hit 300 screens across the United States.

The drama opened in late July and has grossed more than $7 million, but the move also is a signal that the Weinstein Company is mounting an Oscar push for the film and its star, Kristin Scott Thomas.

"We know there's an even bigger audience for the movie, and that's why we're re-releasing it now, in a wider pattern, and just in time for awards consideration," The Weinstein Company's president of distribution, Erik Lomis said in a statement.

Based on Tatiana de Rosnay's best-selling novel, "Sarah's Key" interweaves the story of a 10-year-old Jewish girl in Vichy France with a modern-day tale of an American journalist living in Paris, Julia Jarmond (Scott Thomas), who researches the 1942 Vel' d'Hiv Roundup.