NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - SAY Media announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Read Write Web, a popular and respected technology blog.

In addition to that acquisition, SAY has brought aboard Dan Frommer, one of the founding editors of Business Insider and founder and editor-in-chief of SplatF. He will fill the role of editor-at-large for Read Write Web and continue to write for SplatF, which SAY also owns.

"ReadWriteWeb has established itself as a leading news and analysis source for the tech community, reaching high-level business influencers and decision makers. Its editorial team is frequently sourced and considered to be one of the best in the business," Matt Sanchez, CEO of SAY Media, said in a statement.

Read Write Web boasts 1.5 million unique visitors a month worldwide (about half of which come from the United States), according to Quantcast -- but that number has declined year-over-year. The addition of Frommer and Sanchez' assertion that RWW will add "new star writers" signal that SAY hopes to boost that number back up.

Richard McManus, founder and editor-in-chief of RWW, will remain in charge of the site's expanding editorial operations.

SAY is the result of a merger between online advertising network VideoEgg and blog consortium Six Apart.

SAY owns and operates a series of media properties, and this acquisition is intended to bolster its Tech channel, which already includes Android and Me, SplatF and others.

AdWeek's Anthony Ha broke the news, and an embargo.