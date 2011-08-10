LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - One of the worst Cuban accents in cinematic history is returning to the big screen. On August 31, "Scarface" will be in more than 475 movie theaters nationwide.

The 1983 movie, starring Al Pacino as drug lord Tony Montana, has been restored with high-definition picture and enhanced audio.

Every 7:30 p.m. show will also include a 20-minute feature including interview with filmmakers and actors talking about how "Scarface" redefined the gangster genre.

The event is co-produced by Universal Home Entertainment and live digital-cinema events company NCM Fathom.

Brian De Palma directed the movie and Oliver Stone wrote the screenplay.

Six days after the movie plays in theaters, Universal Studios Home Entertainment will release the first Blu-ray of "Scarface."

Tickets are available through the Fathom Events website.