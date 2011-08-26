LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - CBS honcho Sumner Redstone's daughter Shari has thrown her hat into the investment game.

Shari Redstone, herself a vice chair of CBS, has co-founded the venture-capital firm Advancit Capital. She also serves as managing partner of Advancit, which was launched this year and describes itself as an "investment firm focused on early-stage companies in media, entertainment and technology."

Advancit's initial ventures include Nettle, whose "next-generation social/local/mobile application and website for the global entertainment market" will launch next month.

Advancit was among a group of investors who provided $500,000 in seed money for the La Jolla-based Nettle -- which was founded by Brian Dear and Dan O'Neill last October -- earlier this month.

An SEC filing from earlier this month indicates that Advancit has drummed up $3.2 million in funds so far.

Redstone, 57, co-founded the company with Jason Ostheimer.