WELLINGTON, Jul A launch of a new television service owned by New Zealand's dominant pay television operator Sky Television Ltd and the state-owned Television NZ has been delayed for technical reasons, the partners said on Wednesday.

Igloo, which plans to offer a mix of free-to-air and pay content, said it would not make its mid-year launch date, but did not specify a start date, after feedback following trials.

"Our customer trial group has provided us with valuable insights around a few small changes we need to make," said Chaz Savage, General Manager of Igloo, adding the service was 95 percent ready.

The service, which has a new set top box and software, will offer 11 channels, films, television series, and pay per view sport.

Shares in Sky TV closed up a cent at NZ$4.98.

(Gyles Beckford)