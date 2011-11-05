NEW YORK (TheWrap) - Tribeca Film has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to "Sleepless Night," a thriller from French director Frederic Jardin that premiered at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Tribeca will release "Sleepless" in 2012 both theatrically and on video-on-demand. It bought the rights from Bac Films, which will release the film in France and is handling international sales. A bevy of companies have picked up the rights for specific countries.

"Sleepless" revolves around Vincent, a Parisian police officer, and his quest to reclaim his kidnapped son.

"Sleepless Night is a thriller that is executed with such style and panache that it transcends the limits of the genre," enthused Geoffrey Gilmore, Chief Creative Officer of Tribeca Enterprises. "We're delighted to be collaborating with the filmmakers to bring this film to wider audiences."

Warner Bros. has acquired the English-language remake rights.