NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Buoyed by the success of its original IMDb app, the popular entertainment database has launched a brand new mobile app -- IMDb Trivia.

The application, which offers quizzes on movies, television and celebrities, debuted on Apple's iOS operating system Tuesday and is available for free.

"It's not news to us that our users love trivia, we know from analytics and message boards," said Kintan Brahmbhatt, IMDb Everywhere's Head of Products. "Trivia has been on our mind for a long time."

Users can choose from five categories of questions, and each quiz has five levels. They can purchase more packs of questions in the app.

However, it does not appear that CEO Col Needham or Brahmbhatt see this as a primary revenue source. Not only will the app be free, but it will display a limited selection of ads.

"People use our apps and come to the site or use the site and come to the app," Needham said. "They become more engaged with IMDb, more loyal to the website and more loyal to IMDb as a whole."

To expand IMDb's reach, Android is likely the next step. The original IMDb app has more Apple users than Android users, but the iOS app also debuted first.

Needham said that this app's Android debut will depend on consumer response, but he seemed pretty confident that the appetite for the app would be there.

"The core app has been so successful, and mobile is such a successful environment that it makes sense to be wherever our audience wants to engage with IMDb content," Needham said.